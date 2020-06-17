The first, but not the last

Sgt. Harley Davidson is in the observation post of the high mobility artillery rocket system. She is the first female in the history of Michigan Army National Guard to reach the position of launcher chief. During annual training this month at Camp Grayling, her chief was unable to join and so the Bravo Battery of the 182nd Field Artillery Regiment turned to her to qualify. (Picture by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

