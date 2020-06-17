The first, but not the last

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Sgt. Harley Davidson is in the observation post of the high mobility artillery rocket system. She is the first female in the history of Michigan Army National Guard to reach the position of launcher chief. During annual training this month at Camp Grayling, her chief was unable to join and so the Bravo Battery of the 182nd Field Artillery Regiment turned to her to qualify. (Picture by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    TAGS

    high mobility artillery rocket system
    HIMARS
    Harley Davidson
    history
    Army
    Camp Grayling
    182nd Field Artillery Regiment
    Michigan National Guard
    launcher chief

