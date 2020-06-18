Fort Meade MEDDAC Change of Command

Col. James Burk (center left), Fort George G. Meade Medical Department Activity outgoing commander, relinquishes his command by passing the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Michael Place, commanding general of Regional Health Command-Atlantic (center right), during a change of command ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 18, 2020. The Fort Meade MEDDAC ensures the medical readiness of Soldiers and their families and retirees across three states, six installations and 11 clinical sites. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Yang)

