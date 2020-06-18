Fort Meade MEDDAC Change of Command

Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Maj. Gen. Michael Place, commanding general of Regional Health Command-Atlantic...... read more read more Photo By Chul (Chuck) Yang | Maj. Gen. Michael Place, commanding general of Regional Health Command-Atlantic (center left), passes the unit colors to Col. Tracy Michael, incoming commander of Fort George G. Meade Medical Department Activity (center right), during a change of command ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 18, 2020. The Fort Meade MEDDAC ensures the medical readiness of Soldiers and their Families and retirees across three states, six installations and 11 clinical sites. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Yang) see less | View Image Page

Col. Tracy Michael assumed command of the Fort George G. Meade U.S. Army Medical Department Activity during a change of command ceremony at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, June 18, 2020.



Michael served for eight years as a signal Soldier and noncommissioned officer before being selected for a Green-to-Gold Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship. In 1998, he graduated from the University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, with a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Anthropology and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps. In his previous assignment, Michael was the Director of Public Affairs at the Office of the Surgeon General.



“To the entire Fort Meade MEDDAC team, I’m absolutely impressed with your dedication, professionalism and selfless service,” said Michael. “I look forward to serving with you and I’m confident that you will continue to excel at every mission.”



Michael assumed command from Col. James D. Burk, outgoing MEDDAC commander.



“As chaotic and unsettling the past few months have been, it’s evident to me that you were laser focused on taking care of people,” said Michael about Burk’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic response.



“This is my first virtual ceremony event and I will keep this day in my memory forever,” said Burk about streaming the ceremony over Facebook in order to meet social distancing guidelines.



“All commanders have a shelf life and my time has come,” Burk said. “With more than 63 thousand enrolled beneficiaries I cannot think of a more seasoned leader to hand over this organization to than Tracy Michael.



“He is the absolute right officer, at the right time, at the right place, to take this organization to the next level.”



The Fort Meade MEDDAC ensures the medical readiness of Soldiers and their families and retirees across three states, six installations and 11 clinical sites.



Michael noted that although there was a change in leadership, the mission remained the same.



“What will not change is our commitment to providing safe, quality, patient-centered care for all of those entrusted to our care and ensuring that we continue to maintain the readiness of our Soldiers as we support our Army.”