Texas National Guard trains for rescue missions

Soldiers attached to the Texas Army National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade as well as rescue swimmers attached to the Texas A&M Task Force 1 practice hoisting and rescue operations as part of a training exercise. The Texas National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, in partnership with the Texas A&M Task Force 1, conducted a rescue swimmer hoist training in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2020. This training is conducted once a month and allows the members of the Texas National Guard as well as state agency partners to retain optimal readiness to conduct search and rescue operations during a natural disaster or severe weather event. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)
|06.25.2020
|06.25.2020 14:58
|6252417
|200625-Z-QX658-1469
|4928x3280
|8.57 MB
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|2
|0
|0
