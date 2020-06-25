Texas National Guard trains for rescue missions

Soldiers attached to the Texas Army National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade as well as rescue swimmers attached to the Texas A&M Task Force 1 practice hoisting and rescue operations as part of a training exercise. The Texas National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, in partnership with the Texas A&M Task Force 1, conducted a rescue swimmer hoist training in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2020. This training is conducted once a month and allows the members of the Texas National Guard as well as state agency partners to retain optimal readiness to conduct search and rescue operations during a natural disaster or severe weather event. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

