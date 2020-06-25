Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard trains for rescue missions [Image 25 of 25]

    Texas National Guard trains for rescue missions

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Charles E. Spirtos 

    Texas Military Department

    Soldiers attached to the Texas Army National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade as well as rescue swimmers attached to the Texas A&M Task Force 1 practice hoisting and rescue operations as part of a training exercise. The Texas National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, in partnership with the Texas A&M Task Force 1, conducted a rescue swimmer hoist training in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2020. This training is conducted once a month and allows the members of the Texas National Guard as well as state agency partners to retain optimal readiness to conduct search and rescue operations during a natural disaster or severe weather event. (U.S. Army photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 14:58
    Photo ID: 6252418
    VIRIN: 200625-Z-QX658-1466
    Resolution: 3846x2560
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard trains for rescue missions [Image 25 of 25], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rescue Swimmer
    DSCA
    Texas National Guard
    Severe Weather
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    Training
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Lakota

