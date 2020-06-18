MILFORD, Mass., — Spc. Keron Green, a combat engineer with the 182nd Engineer Company (SAPPER), Massachusetts National Guard, processes unemployment claims while assigned to Task Force Steel Dragon, 18 June 2020. TF Steel Dragon was activated on June 1, 2020 by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to support Operation Honest Pay in an effort to process an overwhelming amount of unemployment cases submitted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 12:35
|Photo ID:
|6252135
|VIRIN:
|200618-A-JK179-712
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|MILFORD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mass National Guard supports Operation Honest Pay to help with unemployment claims [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mass National Guard supports Operation Honest Pay to help with unemployment claims
LEAVE A COMMENT