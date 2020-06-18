Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass National Guard supports Operation Honest Pay to help with unemployment claims

    Mass National Guard supports Operation Honest Pay to help with unemployment claims

    MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    MILFORD, Mass., — Spc. Lionel Courturier and Spc. William Casey, combat engineers with the 182nd Engineer Company (SAPPER), Massachusetts National Guard, take a quick break to brief the plans for the unit patch and t-shirt they designed while assigned to Task Force Steel Dragon, 18 June 2020. TF Steel Dragon was activated on June 1, 2020 by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to support Operation Honest Pay in an effort to process an overwhelming amount of unemployment cases submitted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry)

    This work, Mass National Guard supports Operation Honest Pay to help with unemployment claims [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

