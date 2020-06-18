Tucson Sector Border Barrier Project

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District employees provide quality assurance on barrier work in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Tucson Sector near Lukeville, Ariz. on June 18. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of CBP.

Date Taken: 06.18.2020
Location: LUKEVILLE, AZ, US