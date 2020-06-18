Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tucson Sector Border Barrier Project [Image 5 of 9]

    Tucson Sector Border Barrier Project

    LUKEVILLE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Dave Palmer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District contractor employees work on the barrier in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Tucson Sector near Lukeville, Ariz. on June 18. These projects are being executed by USACE, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance to help secure the United States southern border by blocking drug-smuggling corridors through the construction of roads and fences, and the installation of lighting under Section 284 of Title 10, U.S. Code. DoD and USACE are executing these projects in support of CBP.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 12:36
    Photo ID: 6252123
    VIRIN: 200618-A-IE537-019
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: LUKEVILLE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tucson Sector Border Barrier Project [Image 9 of 9], by Dave Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

