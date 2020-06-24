CARIBBEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Taurus Williams stands forward lookout on the navigation bridge of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:07 Photo ID: 6251997 VIRIN: 200624-N-KK394-1045 Resolution: 5212x3475 Size: 552.64 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA, CARIBBEAN SEA