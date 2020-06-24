CARIBBEAN SEA (June 24, 2020) Commanding officer Cmdr. Jiwan Mack, right, and executive officer Cmdr. Joe Caldwell observe navigation bridge operations aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 10:07 Photo ID: 6251996 VIRIN: 200624-N-KK394-1042 Resolution: 5143x2893 Size: 539.79 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA, CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200624-N-KK394-1042 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.