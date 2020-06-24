Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAZMAT11 training at Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4]

    HAZMAT11 training at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Todd Hodge, Hazardous Materials Driver Training Course (HAZ 11) instructor, teaches U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 24, 2020. The course covers the duties and responsibilities of the vehicle operator for safe and legal transport of bulk hazardous materials over European roads. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    This work, HAZMAT11 training at Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

