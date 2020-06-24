Todd Hodge, Hazardous Materials Driver Training Course (HAZ 11) instructor, teaches U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, June 24, 2020. The course covers the duties and responsibilities of the vehicle operator for safe and legal transport of bulk hazardous materials over European roads. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 08:36 Photo ID: 6251860 VIRIN: 200624-A-BS310-0025 Resolution: 5348x3565 Size: 11.71 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HAZMAT11 training at Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.