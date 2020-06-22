U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), practice firing the M320 grenade launcher module at a firing range in Djibouti, June 22, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 07:33
|Photo ID:
|6251815
|VIRIN:
|200622-F-SN152-0084
|Resolution:
|3984x2641
|Size:
|738.3 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT