Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), practice firing the M320 grenade launcher module at a firing range in Djibouti, June 22, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

