Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day [Image 3 of 10]

    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day

    DJIBOUTI

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Site Security Team, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), practice firing the M320 grenade launcher module at a firing range in Djibouti, June 22, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJTF-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 07:33
    Photo ID: 6251813
    VIRIN: 200622-F-SN152-0064
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 488.96 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shawn White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day
    Task Force Guardian Participates in a Range Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Firing Range
    AFRICOM
    Shotgun
    1CTCS
    Infantry
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    40mm
    1-186th
    M320 Grenade Launcher
    Range Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT