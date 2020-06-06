Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gun Shoot Aboard The Mine Countermeasures ship USS Gladiator [Image 3 of 4]

    Gun Shoot Aboard The Mine Countermeasures ship USS Gladiator

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200606-A-DZ781-0027 ARABIAN GULF (June 6, 2020) Chief Culinary Specialist Corey Waithe fires an M240B machine gun during a gun shoot aboard the mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 13) June 6, 2020. Gladiator is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 02:09
    Photo ID: 6251604
    VIRIN: 060620-A-DZ781-0027
    Resolution: 6660x4440
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gun Shoot Aboard The Mine Countermeasures ship USS Gladiator [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    Navy
    ComCam
    Army
    5th Fleet

