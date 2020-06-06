200606-A-DZ781-0024 ARABIAN GULF (June 6, 2020) Mineman 2nd Class Jaxon Cook fires an M240B machine gun during a gun shoot aboard the mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 13) June 6, 2020. Gladiator is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

