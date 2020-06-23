U.S. Army Ltc. Andrew Gallo., commander, eFP Battle Group Poland briefs Multinational Corps Northeast Commanding General, Polish Army LGEN Sławomir Wojciechowski and Multinational Division North East Commanding General, Polish Army Major General Krzysztof Motacki during Bull Run 12 DV Day, June 12.
