    1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducts platoon attacks during Fuji Viper 20.4 [Image 2 of 4]

    1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducts platoon attacks during Fuji Viper 20.4

    GOTEMBA, AICHI, JAPAN

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, currently assigned to 3rd Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, observe a platoon attack range at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, June 23, 2020. The Marines were participating in exercise Fuji Viper, an annual exercise focused on sustaining individual and small unit proficiency, independent platoon proficiency, and small unit decision making. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 00:48
    Photo ID: 6251512
    VIRIN: 200623-M-GB409-657
    Resolution: 3829x2553
    Size: 492.85 KB
    Location: GOTEMBA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducts platoon attacks during Fuji Viper 20.4 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Mortars
    Live fire
    Machine gun
    3rd Marine Division
    M240B
    Camp Fuji
    ranges
    Infantry
    1st Battalion
    6th Marines
    Mount Fuji
    III MEF
    Fuji Viper
    machine gunners
    CATC Fuji

