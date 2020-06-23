1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conducts platoon attacks during Fuji Viper 20.4

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, currently assigned to 3rd Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, maneuver over terrain during a platoon attack range at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, June 23, 2020. The Marines were participating in exercise Fuji Viper, an annual exercise focused on sustaining individual and small unit proficiency, independent platoon proficiency, and small unit decision making. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

