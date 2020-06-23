Coast Guard honors local mariner

Coast Guard members look on as Capt. Rebecca Ore presents the Meritorious Public Service award to Captain Paul Amaral, owner and operator of Channel Watch Marine Inc., for his dedicated service to the maritime community throughout the coastal waters of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach June 23, 2020. In 2019, Captain Amaral responded to 389 disabled vessels, 49 potential marine pollution cases, and voluntarily responded to 15 distress cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

