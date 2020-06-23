Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard honors local mariner

    Coast Guard honors local mariner

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Capt. Rebecca Ore presents the Meritorious Public Service award to Captain Paul Amaral, owner and operator of Channel Watch Marine Inc., for his dedicated service to the maritime community throughout the coastal waters of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach June 23, 2020. In 2019, Captain Amaral responded to 389 disabled vessels, 49 potential marine pollution cases, and voluntarily responded to 15 distress cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Location: US
