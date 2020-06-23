Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Koa Moana 20 Tests for COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force Koa Moana 20 Tests for COVID-19

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Oscar Castro 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt Eric Caputo with Task Force Koa Moana (TFKM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force, swabs his nostril during COVID-19 testing at Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2020. TFKM 20 Marines and Sailors conducted these examinations after 14 days in isolation to ensure the Task Force is COVID-19 free in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt Oscar R. Castro)

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Koa Moana
    COVID-19
    COVID Testing

