U.S. Marine Corps LtCol Thomas J. Stona, commanding officer of Task Force Koa Moana (TFKM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force, swabs his nostril during COVID-19 testing at Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2020. TFKM 20 Marines and Sailors conducted these examinations after 14 days in isolation to ensure the Task Force is COVID-19 free in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt Oscar R. Castro)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 20:41
|Photo ID:
|6251485
|VIRIN:
|200624-M-FP804-1301
|Resolution:
|1080x1618
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Koa Moana 20 Tests for COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Oscar Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
