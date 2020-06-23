Task Force Koa Moana 20 Tests for COVID-19

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol Thomas J. Stona, commanding officer of Task Force Koa Moana (TFKM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force, swabs his nostril during COVID-19 testing at Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2020. TFKM 20 Marines and Sailors conducted these examinations after 14 days in isolation to ensure the Task Force is COVID-19 free in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1stLt Oscar R. Castro)

