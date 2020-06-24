AZ National Guard tests wild land firefighters for COVID-19

Members of the Arizona National Guard prepare COVID-19 nasal samples for testing at a mobile COVID-19 testing site for wild land firefighters at the rodeo grounds in Fort McDowell, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The testing ensures the safety of firefighters in the field as well as protects against the spread of COVID-19 when the members return to their home communities at the end of their deployment.

Date Taken: 06.24.2020
Location: FORT MCDOWELL, AZ, US