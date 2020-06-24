Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZ National Guard tests wild land firefighters for COVID-19 [Image 10 of 10]

    AZ National Guard tests wild land firefighters for COVID-19

    FORT MCDOWELL, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Arizona National Guard prepare COVID-19 nasal samples for testing at a mobile COVID-19 testing site for wild land firefighters at the rodeo grounds in Fort McDowell, Arizona, June 24, 2020. The testing ensures the safety of firefighters in the field as well as protects against the spread of COVID-19 when the members return to their home communities at the end of their deployment.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 20:01
    Location: FORT MCDOWELL, AZ, US 
