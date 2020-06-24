Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 1092nd Engineer Battalion conduct debris removal operations following recent flooding in Alderson, West Virginia, June 24, 2020. Various communities in West Virginia have experienced isolated flash flood events over the past few weeks as summer storms impact the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 19:04 Photo ID: 6251454 VIRIN: 200624-Z-FC129-020 Resolution: 4065x2574 Size: 5.86 MB Location: ALDERSON, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard Conducts Debris Removal Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.