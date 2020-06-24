Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Conducts Debris Removal Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    W.Va. Guard Conducts Debris Removal Operations

    ALDERSON, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 1092nd Engineer Battalion conduct debris removal operations following recent flooding in Alderson, West Virginia, June 24, 2020. Various communities in West Virginia have experienced isolated flash flood events over the past few weeks as summer storms impact the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 19:04
    Photo ID: 6251453
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-FC129-016
    Resolution: 2574x3714
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: ALDERSON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Conducts Debris Removal Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Management
    West Virginia
    Flooding
    Debris
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    Flood Response
    Debris Removal
    WVNG
    Debris Management

