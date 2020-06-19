62nd AMXS Airman accepted to Air Force Academy class of 2025

Airman 1st Class Chad Schuch, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, holds his acceptance certificate to the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA) Preparatory School in Colorado Springs, Colo., at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 19, 2020. The prep school is an avenue of opportunity for a carefully selected group of Airmen and civilians by providing them the academic, leadership and physical skills that will prepare them for success as cadets at the AFA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

