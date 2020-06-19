62nd AMXS Airman accepted to Air Force Academy class of 2025

Airman 1st Class Chad Schuch, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, holds his acceptance certificate to the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA) Preparatory School in Colorado Springs, Colo., at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 19, 2020. The AFA accepts about 1,000 students per year, with 170 spots available for prior enlisted applicants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

