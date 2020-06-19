Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62nd AMXS Airman accepted to Air Force Academy class of 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Chad Schuch, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, holds his acceptance certificate to the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA) Preparatory School in Colorado Springs, Colo., at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 19, 2020. The AFA accepts about 1,000 students per year, with 170 spots available for prior enlisted applicants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Heineck)

    air force academy
    62nd airlift wing
    air force academy prep school

