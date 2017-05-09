Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Expanding GTCC use during PCS

    Navy Expanding GTCC use during PCS

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    WASHINGTON - The Navy is expanding the use of Government Travel Credit Cards for Sailors duing permanent change of station moves.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2017
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 16:23
    Photo ID: 6251298
    VIRIN: 170905-N-NT811-154
    Resolution: 2063x1050
    Size: 237.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expanding GTCC use during PCS, by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Credit Card
    Government Travel Card
    permanent change of station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT