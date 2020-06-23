U.S. Army and Air Force senior installations and environment leaders visit McEntire JNGB

Mr. Bryan Gossage (center), Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment and Ms. Jennifer Miller, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy, receive a base tour of McEntire Joint National Guard, South Carolina, June 23, 2020 by U.S. Air Force Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, and base senior leaders to coordinate installation management governance and effectiveness of the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

