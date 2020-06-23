Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Air Force senior installations and environment leaders visit McEntire JNGB [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army and Air Force senior installations and environment leaders visit McEntire JNGB

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Mr. Bryan Gossage (grey-blue blazer), Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and the Environment; Ms. Jennifer Miller, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy; Mr. J.E. Surash (far right), Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army; and Mr. Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director for the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, receive a base tour of McEntire Joint National Guard, South Carolina, June 23, 2020 by U.S. Air Force Col. Akshai Gandhi (far left), commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, and base senior leaders to coordinate installation management governance and effectiveness of the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:41
    Photo ID: 6250558
    VIRIN: 200623-Z-OL711-0002
    Resolution: 7202x4802
    Size: 20.5 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Air Force senior installations and environment leaders visit McEntire JNGB [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

