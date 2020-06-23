Col. William Malloy, 4th Medical Group commander, passes the guideon to Lt. Col. Joseph Popham, as Popham assumes command of the 4th Medical Support Squadron during a ceremony at the Thomas Koritz Clinic, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2020. Popham arrived from Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 12:12 Photo ID: 6250363 VIRIN: 200623-F-HV022-1136 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.33 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4MDSS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.