4MDSS Change of Command

Lt. Col. Robert Russin, 4th Medical Support Squadron commander speaks before relinquishing command during a ceremony at the Thomas Koritz Clinic, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2020. Russin is heading to Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 12:12
|Photo ID:
|6250362
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-HV022-1055
|Resolution:
|3508x2342
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
