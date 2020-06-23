Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4MDSS Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    4MDSS Change of Command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Robert Russin, 4th Medical Support Squadron commander speaks before relinquishing command during a ceremony at the Thomas Koritz Clinic, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2020. Russin is heading to Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 12:12
    Photo ID: 6250362
    VIRIN: 200623-F-HV022-1055
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4MDSS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

