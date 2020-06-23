Lance Cpl. Matt Wisemankelly with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, coaches a recruit on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June. 23, 2020. Recruits shoot at a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment during recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6250355
|VIRIN:
|200623-M-IG436-0156
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Grass Table One [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS
