    India Grass Table One [Image 5 of 6]

    India Grass Table One

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A Recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, reads his data book on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June. 23, 2020. Recruits shoot at a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment during recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 11:44
    Photo ID: 6250354
    VIRIN: 200623-M-IG436-0155
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Grass Table One [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill
    alpha
    charlie company
    parris island
    brothers
    chow
    land navigation
    black friday
    Confidence Course
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    crucible
    Field meet
    pickup
    Land Nav
    STC
    pmi
    rappel tower
    Pugil sticks
    Table 2
    Table two
    grass week
    Primary Marksmanship Instructor
    ega ceremony

