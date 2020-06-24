Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. William Hopper 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Radke, an aircraft maintenance crew chief assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, performs a preflight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft June 24, 2020, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Aircraft maintenance crew chiefs perform preflights before the first flight of the day to ensure the aircraft is in top mechanical condition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. William Hopper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 11:58
    Photo ID: 6250335
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-GK926-0048
    Resolution: 3920x4762
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt William Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

