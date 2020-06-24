Morning Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Radke, an aircraft maintenance crew chief assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Indiana Air National Guard, performs a preflight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft June 24, 2020, at the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Aircraft maintenance crew chiefs perform preflights before the first flight of the day to ensure the aircraft is in top mechanical condition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. William Hopper)

