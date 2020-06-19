Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E K9 conduct flight training [Image 3 of 3]

    KFOR RC-E K9 conduct flight training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.19.2020

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional Command East Military Working Dog Handlers conduct flight training June 19, 2020 at Camp Bondsteel. KFOR Dog Handlers often put their canine partners under various stressful training scenarios to increase their skills and efficiency as military dogs. This flight was the first flight for the canines and was deemed a success by their handlers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Warrant Officer Shaun Morey)

