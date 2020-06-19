KFOR RC-E K9 conduct flight training

Kosovo Force Regional Command East Military Working Dog Handlers conduct flight training June 19, 2020 at Camp Bondsteel. KFOR Dog Handlers often put their canine partners under various stressful training scenarios to increase their skills and efficiency as military dogs. This flight was the first flight for the canines and was deemed a success by their handlers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Warrant Officer Shaun Morey)
