    KFOR Aviation assets conduct joint training [Image 1 of 3]

    KFOR Aviation assets conduct joint training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.08.2020

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Switzerland Aviation assets prepare for joint multi-ship training June 8, 2020 at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Multi-ship training consists of multiple aircraft in various formations to ensure that all air crews remain highly trained and ready for any mission in Kosovo. Training conducted with various NATO partners increases KFOR's interoperability and increases that level of efficiency within the KFOR contingents. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpt. Adam Wehrle)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:33
    Photo ID: 6250247
    VIRIN: 200608-A-RF672-097
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
