Kosovo Force Switzerland Aviation assets prepare for joint multi-ship training June 8, 2020 at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. Multi-ship training consists of multiple aircraft in various formations to ensure that all air crews remain highly trained and ready for any mission in Kosovo. Training conducted with various NATO partners increases KFOR's interoperability and increases that level of efficiency within the KFOR contingents. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpt. Adam Wehrle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 10:33 Photo ID: 6250247 VIRIN: 200608-A-RF672-097 Resolution: 3367x2239 Size: 945.71 KB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Aviation assets conduct joint training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.