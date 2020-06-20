PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) U.S. Sailors transit the Philippine Sea in a ridged-hull inflatable boat after departing the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a visit, board, search and seizure training exercise June 20, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6250220
|VIRIN:
|200620-N-IW125-1271
|Resolution:
|6519x4351
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
