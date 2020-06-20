PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2020) U.S. Sailors refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 20, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

