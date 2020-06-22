Misawa Air Base's first bilateral and joint Elephant Walk

200622-N-EJ241-1093
MISAWA, Japan (June 22, 2020) – Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base's collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is Misawa Air Base's first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
06.22.2020
06.23.2020
MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
