    Misawa Air Base's first bilateral and joint Elephant Walk [Image 2 of 3]

    Misawa Air Base's first bilateral and joint Elephant Walk

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200622-N-EJ241-1071

    MISAWA, Japan (June 22, 2020) – Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an "Elephant Walk" at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base's collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This is Misawa Air Base's first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base's first bilateral and joint Elephant Walk [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

