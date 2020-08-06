Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard completes PPE mission [Image 5 of 6]

    Oregon National Guard completes PPE mission

    WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers check their trucks and load of personal protective equipment (PPE) before departing for deliveries throughout the state of Oregon. Approximately 200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated in the Oregon National Guard in response to various mission associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Location: WILSONVILLE, OR, US 
