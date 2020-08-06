Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers prepare shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to be delivered throughout the state of Oregon. Approximately 200 Soldiers and Airmen were activated in the Oregon National Guard in response to various mission associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 22:20 Photo ID: 6249838 VIRIN: 200608-A-LM216-837 Resolution: 5921x3940 Size: 16 MB Location: WILSONVILLE, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard completes PPE mission [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.