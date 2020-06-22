2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony

2nd Lt. Haley Greer from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division congratulates Sgt. Estafan Fee on his re-enlistment during a ceremony on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they hover over the island of Oahu on June 22, 2020.
(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)
