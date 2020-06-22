Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1st Lt. Savannah Murray from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts the oath of re-enlistment to Staff Sgt. Pedro Frias during a re-enlistment ceremony on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they hover over the island of Oahu on June 22, 2020.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 20:56
    Photo ID: 6249792
    VIRIN: 200622-A-PD523-0010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony
    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony
    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony
    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony
    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony
    2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds
    Bronco Brigade
    USARPAC
    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Tropic Lightning
    2nd Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment
    Cacti
    United States Army Pacific
    2nd Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment
    Angelo Mejia
    None Better
    Take Arms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT