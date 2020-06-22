1st Lt. Savannah Murray from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts the oath of re-enlistment to Staff Sgt. Pedro Frias during a re-enlistment ceremony on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they hover over the island of Oahu on June 22, 2020.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 20:56 Photo ID: 6249792 VIRIN: 200622-A-PD523-0010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.4 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-27IN Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Angelo Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.