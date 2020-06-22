Hotel Company MCMAP

A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2020. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
